Golden Globes: Lista de ganadores
Fue la noche más grande de Hollywood, la noche de los premios Golden Globes, presentada por el comediante Jimmy Fallon desde el hotel Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles, se conocieron los ganadores de lo mejor del cine y televisión en Hollywood.
“La La Land” fue la gran ganadora de la noche, se llevó los siete premios a los que estaba nominada, incluido el globo de oro a la mejor película musical o comedia. “Moonlight” ganó el premio a mejor película dramática. El premio en honor a la trayectoria cinematográfica Cecil B. DeMille fue entregado a la leyenda Meryl Streep, quien aprovechó la plataforma y realizó un discurso alentando la importancia de la gente de todas las culturas y países en lo que se refiere al tema social y llamando a la protección de la prensa y los medios de comunicación de cualquier obstáculo en los próximos años.
La noche estuvo llena de risas, discursos conmovedores y mucho glamour.
A continuación la lista completa de los ganadores de la noche:
LISTA DE GANADORES
Best Motion Picture — Drama
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell or High Water
- Lion
- Manchester by the Sea
- Moonlight / GANADOR
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- 20th Century Women
- Deadpool
- Florence Foster Jenkins
- La La Land / GANADOR
- Sing Street
Best Director — Motion Picture
- Damien Chazelle, La La Land / GANADOR
- Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
- Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
- Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
- Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
- Amy Adams, Arrival
- Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
- Isabelle Huppert, Elle / GANADOR
- Ruth Negga, Loving
- Natalie Portman, Jackie
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
- Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea / GANADOR
- Joel Edgerton, Loving
- Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
- Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
- Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical
- Colin Farrell, The Lobster
- Ryan Gosling, La La Land / GANADOR
- Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
- Jonah Hill, War Dogs
- Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical
- Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
- Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
- Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
- Emma Stone, La La Land / GANADOR
- Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
- Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
- Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
- Dev Patel, Lion
- Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals / GANADOR
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Viola Davis, Fences / GANADORA
- Naomie Harris, Moonlight
- Nicole Kidman, Lion
- Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
- Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best Motion Picture — Animated
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Moana
- My Life as a Zucchini
- Sing
- Zootopia / GANADOR
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
- Damien Chazelle, La La Land / GANADOR
- Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
- Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
- Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By the Sea
- Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
- Nicholas Britell, Moonlight
- Justin Hurwitz, La La Land / GANADOR
- Jóhann Jóhannsson, Arrival
- Volker Bertelmann and Dustin O’Halloran, Lion
- Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams, and Hans Zimmer, Hidden Figures
Best Television Series — Drama
- The Crown, Netflix / GANADOR
- Game of Thrones, HBO
- Stranger Things, Netflix
- This Is Us, NBC
- Westworld, HBO
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
- Atlanta, FX / GANADOR
- Black-ish, ABC
- Mozart in the Jungle, Amazon
- Transparent, Amazon
- Veep, HBO
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- American Crime, ABC
- The Dresser, Starz
- The Night Manager, AMC
- The Night Of, HBO
- The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, FX / GANADOR
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
- Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
- Claire Foy, The Crown / GANADOR
- Keri Russell, The Americans
- Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
- Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
- Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Matthew Rhys, The Americans
- Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
- Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath / GANADOR
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Gael García Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
- Donald Glover, Atlanta / GANADOR
- Nick Nolte, Graves
- Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
- Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
- Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish / GANADOR
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
- Bryan Cranston, All the Way
- Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager / GANADOR
- John Turturro, The Night Of
- Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Felicity Huffman, American Crime
- Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
- Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story / GANADOR
- Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
- Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
- Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager / GANADOR
- John Lithgow, The Crown
- Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
- John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Olivia Colman, The Night Manager / GANADOR
- Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
- Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Thandie Newton, Westworld